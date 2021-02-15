The generalization of teleworking in degraded mode

Catherine Perret Confederal Secretary CGT

For almost a year and after two periods of confinement, the work has been profoundly disrupted. Thus, when the activity was maintained on site, the working conditions were degraded with an intensification of work, and at the start of the pandemic with little or no individual and collective protection. Even today, the lack of vaccines in sufficient quantities continues to endanger employees. In so-called “essential to life” sectors of activity, many workers have been and still are needlessly exposed to risks of contamination both in their workplaces and in public transport.

Many have been infected in their workplaces without being able to benefit from the care provided for in the context of work accidents and / or occupational disease. The CGT acts with determination for automatic recognition of occupational disease for all. For others, the period resulted in the generalization of teleworking or more exactly by working at home in degraded mode imposed without prior preparation, sometimes with the obligation to work according to modified schedules without prior agreement, or to take statutory holidays. Many teleworkers have not been equipped with computer equipment by their employer, 97% do not have ergonomic work equipment, 25% do not have a place suitable for teleworking and a third, especially women, had to telework while looking after the children and ensuring, during the first confinement, “educational continuity”. Most denounce the non-respect of their right to disconnect by “managers” constantly seeking to increase productivity.

It is not the unconstraining “inter-professional teleworking non-agreement” that will improve their working conditions, while the government is announcing a new period to intensify it. The latter has adopted several ordinances which introduce measures derogating from labor law, for a period which sometimes remains indefinite. Thus, employers can impose or modify the taking of days of leave and days of rest, derogate from the right to weekly rest and Sunday rest, unilaterally extend the working time, defer the payment of certain remuneration, suspend the elections of representatives. · Employees in companies or exempt from certain medical monitoring obligations. The pandemic looks more and more like a windfall effect for employers wishing to exempt themselves from any obligation, like their responsibilities in terms of occupational health. All workers, on permanent or precarious contracts, pay a heavy financial price and particularly the “first in line”. Many discover a payslip with substantial loss of remuneration, in particular linked to the disappearance of variable remuneration shares (various bonuses, calculation based on daily packages, etc.).

Some on short-time work experience a sharp drop in their purchasing power, without their usual costs (housing, energy, food, etc.) decreasing accordingly. Very few companies have chosen to supplement the allowance, they receive 100% of public aid but only grant 84% of salary! This situation imposes a particularly hot social spring to protect and develop employment, the quality of work, increase the wages of those who create, through their work, wealth and ensure the response to the needs of the population, even more by this period of pandemic.

the immense involvement of workers

Francois Hommeril President of the CFE-CGC

The effects are multiple and the most visible is probably the massive deportation under unprecedented conditions from the workplace of the company to the home. The place of work is a very structuring element of the employment contract. We often compare references and French and Anglo-Saxon contractual approaches to the contract, opposing them, on the importance of working time and the workplace; and the most frequent conclusion is that the Anglo-Saxons are less careful about the control of working time and have long practiced teleworking because they appreciate the work of the employees with regard to the individual mission. The French would be more attached to a control linked to the time spent and to the presence. As far as I’m concerned, I think that these two approaches are only cultural consequences of the apprehension of the collective. The Anglo-Saxons have always outsourced the collective and practice it more in clubs, associations or pubs, after work, and this reflection can extend to their system of solidarity much less integrated than ours but in a society where charitable institutions outside the state or work are highly developed.

The French system, on the contrary, is very inclusive, and the company undeniably plays a benchmark role in our society in the construction dynamic of each worker, beyond the exercise of professional activity. This is to say if the massive change of workplace has consequences of ruptures and reflections well beyond a simple measurement of changes in working conditions. It is the work collective as a community within which we work together to achieve a common goal that is impacted.

This is the reason why, at the CFE-CGC, we are very attached to the company dialogue being developed around the best possible health conditions to continue coming to work rather than isolating the employees at home. 100%. In any case, all the conclusions will have to be drawn from lived experiences. At the CFE-CGC, we are delighted that these circumstances of degraded working conditions have enabled a form of rehabilitation of the local manager, who has been the real cement of the working community, all the studies published on the subject bear witness to this, their current state of exhaustion also proves it and says a lot about the ineptitude of the contemptors of the company without hierarchy …

In the field of confirmed certainties, we have also seen, and it is even astonishing to have to write it down, that if the country has continued to function it is thanks to the immense involvement of the workers, whether in first line with the sick, second line, to ensure the production, supply and distribution of essential products and services, and all those who continued to work from home in sometimes, often, precarious conditions. This will perhaps make it possible to restore the place of work versus that of finance, because the holders of capital were the big ones absent from the crisis in terms of support.

If employees and business leaders rolled up their sleeves, if the government very quickly put the means to support the activity and employees in difficulty, on the other hand, we heard little and not at all noted that investors were giving up part of their profit or, better, reinjected money to support the activity of a particular entity. We will make sure that everyone remembers this when it comes to defending extended governance and that the same people will tell us that they do not want to give up because they take all the risks.

The breakage of the public postal service

Yann Le Merrer Member of the SUD PTT Federal Bureau

On March 21, 2020, at a time of total containment, the group’s HRD defended the maintenance of activity throughout the group. To a question asked by a trade unionist about essential postal missions, she replied quietly: “I must be able to have jeans delivered to me right now, that’s democracy! “ It took thousands of withdrawal rights for postal workers for the group to announce a reduction in working days in distribution. But while they declaimed lyrical flights on “The company at the service of the nation”, the group’s shareholders jumped on the Covid epidemic to accelerate the group’s transformation and worsen working conditions. After confinement, La Poste set up several work organizations in degraded mode. She carried out an experiment to reduce the number of distribution days by forcing letter carriers to make several rounds on Saturdays. Basically, the prospect of a reduction in the number of distribution days and preparation for future job cuts. We have seen a similar process in the network sector, that of post offices. The counter clerks have experienced infernal workloads and the growth of incivility while the management of the group, counting on the “habits” (the closing of three quarters of the offices) taken during the confinement, accelerated the closings of offices. But still more parcels pending, another element that has degraded working conditions.

While the volume of mail is declining, that of parcels is exploding. For colipostiers, employees of subsidiaries (Chronopost, DPD) and many letter carriers, this extraordinary increase (+ 200% in December 2020!) Was not offset by hiring, and even less by long-term jobs. If one needed an illustration of what Marx called the “Relative surplus value”, we would find it there; we are witnessing a major increase in productivity per employee. And if we wanted to go on the theme, we could take a look at the services that have been teleworked. About 4,000 people (out of 230,000) teleworked before the Covid crisis. During the first confinement, this figure rose to 40,000 and it still concerns 30,000 people today. An agreement covering teleworkers is in force in the group, but the magic of managerial semantics has invented a distortion between “telework” and “remote work”. In doing so, it does not make all the means available, does not help to pay for meals and above all has allowed the growth of working time to slip away without compensation for the vast majority of agents who work remotely.

In his last statements, the CEO welcomed the financial resilience of the group but also the need to “adapt” to the market. This adaptation will be done (or not) in 2021 at the cost of more than a thousand reorganizations in distribution, hundreds of office closures, the proliferation of precarious contracts and a profound transformation of La Banque Postale. This future is not traced and, at the time of a gigantic employer offensive, it is more than ever time to put on the jeans of strikes and demonstrations.