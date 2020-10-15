Long-awaited announcements and some questionable statements. In full resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic, Emmanuel Macron spoke for 45 minutes, Wednesday, October 14, during an interview broadcast on TF1 and France 2. The Head of State announced a series of measures, in particular the establishment of a curfew throughout Ile-de-France and in eight metropolitan areas, to try to slow the progression of the coronavirus. But the President of the Republic has also delivered some assertions that deserve to be verified.

“The curfew is relevant and we have seen its relevance in Guyana”: true

What Emmanuel Macron said. “The curfew is relevant. We have seen its relevance, very concretely in Guyana. This is what we did in Guyana and it helped slow things down.”

Why is this true. Since March 25, the Guyanese must respect a curfew with terms that have evolved over the months. Initially very strict, it has since been gradually relaxed and, since September 25, the travel ban now extends from midnight to 5 a.m. from Monday to Sunday.

The measure was very effective according to Clara de Bort, director of the French Guyana Regional Health Agency: “We expected to have 70 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care at the end of June (…) And because of the curfew, we have benefited from a halving of the peak of hospitalizations in intensive care. The curfew immediately reduced the circulation of the virus by a third and it had an immediate effect, that is to say that the very day of the curfew you start to be effective “

Note that, according to Public Health France figures, the Guyanese incidence rate last week was 41 per 100,000 inhabitants while it was 379 per 100,000 inhabitants in Paris.

“No one has succeeded in making the application a real alert tool”: rather true

What Emmanuel Macron said. “When I look at our neighbors today and the cases that have been identified, by such an application, even in Germany or England, [il y en a eu] very little. No one has succeeded in making the application a real alert tool. “

Why this is rather true. Like the French StopCovid, contact case tracing applications have experienced varying degrees of success in Europe. However, they have met with some success in several countries. In Iceland, Rackning C-19 had been downloaded by 38% of the 364,000 inhabitants of the island, reported the magazine MIT Technology Review (English page) in May. In Switzerland, a country of 8.6 million inhabitants, SwissCovid has been downloaded nearly 2.5 million times, according to the Head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs (which manages public health issues in the country in particular) on Twitter, in early October. More than 1.6 million people activate it daily, according to RTS. With the increase in contaminations, the application is used more and more.

But a heavily downloaded application is not necessarily a heavily used application. In Italy, a country of 60.4 million inhabitants, the Immuni application has been downloaded 8.1 million times. Since mid-July, yet she did not send that 7,361 notifications of exposure to a risk of contamination. In Germany, the Corona-Warn-App has accumulated more than 18 million downloads, but of the more than 300,000 people infected, less than 3% have registered as such on the application, according to Release.

In the UK, NHS Covid-19 was admittedly downloaded by more than 10 million users in just a few days, according to Release. But it was only launched at the end of September, the country having abandoned the first version deemed ineffective, and it is only active in England and Wales, with Scotland and Northern Ireland having tools to go.

“The Netherlands have more cases reported to their population than us”: true

What Emmanuel Macron said. “The Netherlands is also in a very worrying situation with even more cases reported to its population than us, they have taken very restrictive measures in recent days.”

Why is this true. This is true regarding the number of cases reported to the population. According to European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (English page), on October 14, France records 307 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants against 412 cases in the Netherlands over 14 days.

It is also true that the Dutch have just taken restrictive measures. Since Wednesday 14 October, bars and restaurants have closed their doors. In addition, residents are required to wear masks in all enclosed spaces, although the government had previously refused to adopt this measure. Prime Minister Mark Rutte was clear: “It will hurt, but it is the only solution. We have to be stricter.”

“Today we are one of the countries which test the most in Europe”: true, but …

What Emmanuel Macron said. “Today we are one of the countries that test the most in Europe.”

Why is this true, but … France was practicing 2.7 tests per 1,000 inhabitants on October 9, according to statistics compiled by the project Our World in Data (English page), piloted by the University of Oxford. This level of screening certainly places it among the European countries which test the most. But it is still doing less well than Ireland (2.8), the United Kingdom (3.7), Denmark (6.3) or Iceland (7.3).

Outside the European continent, other nations are doing even better. The United States performs 2.8 tests per 1,000 inhabitants, Russia 3.3, Israel 5.4 and the United Arab Emirates 11.5.

Antigenic tests, “an innovation recognized by the WHO and the High Authority for Health”: true

What Emmanuel Macron said. “We have an innovation that has happened in recent days, recognized by the World Health Organization, the High Authority for Health. These are called these antigen tests. (…) It is in 15 to 30 minutes that we have the result. “

Why is this true. TheWorld Health Organization and the High Authority of Health in France are in favor of these tests. As for PCRs, there will always be a sample in the nose, or even the throat, with a swab but these tests do not require laboratory analysis, as franceinfo explained on October 2.

Results are available more quickly by “10 to 30 minutes”, according to the WHO (against several days for RT-PCR). Your sample will be mixed with reagents and then applied to a strip which will change color depending on the presence or absence of the virus. However, the reliability of these new tests varies from model to model. The Haute Autorité de santé recommends this new process in the first four days after the onset of symptoms, the period during which they are most effective.