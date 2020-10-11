The senator points out the too long wait between the moment when one takes the test and the moment when one receives the results.

“We tested badly, because we trace badly and we isolate little”, said Sunday, October 11 on franceinfo Bernard Jomier, general practitioner, environmental senator (related to PS) from Paris and rapporteur for the parliamentary commission of inquiry on the management of the Covid-19 epidemic, while the virus is increasingly circulating more in France. Public Health France announced Saturday that the test positivity rate has reached 11%, and that 26,000 new positive cases have been recorded in 24 hours in France. For Bernard Jomier, there is no “quantity problem” of tests, but “a problem of quality, that is to say of delivery time”. The doctor assures us that we can “absolutely succeeding in the fight against the virus”, but it alerts: “We cannot have, as in the spring, 7,000 patients with Covid in intensive care in France. We no longer have the means.”

franceinfo: How can we ensure that the health situation is better understood than in spring and that is going well?

Bernard Jomier: What should be noted is that we are not at all at the same level of hospitalized patients. Percentage data does not quite reflect reality. At the peak of the epidemic in the spring, there were more than 7,000 people in intensive care, there are currently a little less than 2,500. But obviously, it is upstream that it happens. To avoid serious forms, you have to play on the circulation of the virus. These are all the upstream measures: first, the famous barrier gestures and the wearing of a mask, then, the “test, trace, isolate” strategy. And our big problem in France is that this second part, the “test, trace, isolate” strategy, is largely unsuccessful because we have tested badly, because we trace badly and we isolate little at bottom.

That is to say that the government’s strategy is hard to implement, especially the deadlines for the tests? Is this where there is room for improvement?

On the masks, there is a strategy which is quite coherent, even if it can be discussed on points of detail. But we see that people wear a mask overwhelmingly when we ask them to wear a mask. But on the “test, trace isolate” strategy, the minister focused on the number of tests, saying there, we are doing more than a million. Indeed, we don’t really have a problem with quantity, but we do have a problem with quality, that is to say with the delivery time. You have seen the queues which have lengthened. And even if it is improving a little now in the big cities, when it takes you four to five days from when you are going to have symptoms to take the test and get the result, during that time you are contagious. And so this strategy, it is defeated by the time taken to complete the tests, but by the other stages as well. In hospitals, we can count on caregivers, but they are going to be in trouble. And we cannot have, as in the spring, 7,000 patients with Covid in intensive care in France. We no longer have the means.

How to improve this strategy? Should we continue in the logic of prioritization desired by the government?

Certainly yes. Otherwise, we are totally overwhelmed. If you want to test the whole population all the time, you can’t do it. We do not have the very concrete means. So it is better to do a little less by targeting them. But on the other hand, it is necessary that behind, the chain which aims to break the transmissions is effective, that is to say that we trace the people with whom the patient has been in contact. And then that we proceed to isolation measures. Look at the rate of contamination in collective housing, in homes. It is dramatic and clearly shows failure. You have homes where you have 60, 80 people who have been infected.