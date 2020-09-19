The Ile-de-France regional health agency calls on franceinfo for the “empowerment” of Ile-de-France residents.

“Our responsibility is to prepare for all scenarios”, But “we still have in our hands the means to crush this contaminations curve”, declared Friday, September 18 on franceinfo Aurélien Rousseau, director general of the regional health agency of Île-de-France. The latter has just made recommendations to stem the coronavirus epidemic as the situation worsens in the Paris region, “a message of accountability” towards the population according to Aurélien Rousseau.

“We know that if we do not manage to reduce this number of contaminations in two weeks, it is the hospital which will suffer a wave. However, today, already, the figures are high. We are at 20% of the resuscitation capacities of the (Parisian) region which are occupied by Covid-19 patients “, explained Aurélien Rousseau.

franceinfo: Are outbreaks the main causes of contamination?

Aurélien Rousseau: Today in the home, in the family, we feel safe. Then all day in Paris in particular we wear the mask. So we tend to let our guard down when we are at home. However, we see that today, it is one of the main factors of contamination and especially contamination of fragile audiences, especially when we meet with our grandparents or when we meet at weddings. This is what we see every day. So, the message we passed with the prefect of the Île-de-France region and the prefect of police is not a message of guilt. This is not a scary message. It is a message of accountability because in fact what to do, we know how to protect ourselves. We hear a lot about these famous barrier gestures, but it is all the same they which are by far the most effective.

Is that a final warning?

We wanted, with the prefects, to make an act of transparency to say this is where we are. We know that if we do not manage to reduce this number of contaminations in two weeks, it is the hospital which will suffer a wave. However, today, the figures are already high.

We are at 20% of the resuscitation capacities of the region which are occupied by Covid-19 patients. However, compared to last March, we will not be able to deprogram operations massively.Aurélien Rousseau, Director General of the ARS Île-de-Franceto franceinfo

We wanted to do this act of transparency because there is individual responsibility. It is not to clear ourselves, we public authorities, but it is together that we can get there and we can still get there.

Are hospitals ready to welcome a new wave?

What has been done is to double-check with the establishments that they were all in preparation for a crisis. That the crisis units were active, recheck the list of personnel who can be mobilized. We did this check in order to prepare and not, when it will be necessary to step up even more, to be out of step because such and such staff, in fact, is not there, being on vacation, etc. . Yes, there is tension. Yes, it is going to be very strong on the hospital system. The caregivers are tired, they have experienced an extremely difficult first wave. We are not at the stage where we have to deprogram. This will undoubtedly be the case in some regions. In Île-de-France this is not the case, but our responsibility is to prepare for all scenarios. The worst is never certain, but we have to prepare for all eventualities. We still have in our hands the means to crush this contaminations curve and therefore reduce the pressure on the health system.