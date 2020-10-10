Philippe Amouyel, professor of public health at the University Hospital of Lille, judged on franceinfo that it is important “to manage hospitalizations” currently.

“It is really important to manage hospitalizations, to try to prevent this epidemic wave from turning into a tidal wave”, insisted on Saturday October 10 on franceinfo the epidemiologist Philippe Amouyel, professor of public health at the Lille University Hospital, and director of the Alzheimer Foundation, while four cities spend this Saturday on maximum alert in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic . These are Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Grenoble and Lille.

“The tide is rising, but it is not completely at its highest level”, precise Philippe Amouyel. Must therefore “manage staff as efficiently as possible, since, in some hospitals, fatigue, changes in this difficult start to the school year, the Covid, lead to absenteeism rates which are relatively high”. The doctor believes that with the decision to move several cities into the maximum alert zone, it is necessary “get all the hospital teams to prepare to receive these patients, with a strong constraint, without deprogramming as much as possible the other patients who have accumulated as a result of the first wave”.

The epidemiologist warns about the current increase in the number of positive cases “mainly in the age groups which range from around 20 to 35 years”. He finds “worrying that this positivity, which was overwhelmingly in these age groups, is moving towards the age groups that are around 60 years and over. It is in these age groups that are recruited the cases which will make forms a little heavier, a little more complicated, even frankly more serious “.

In this second phase of the evolution of the transmission of the epidemic, “the big question is about hospitalizations”, insists Philippe Amouyel. “But unlike the first phase, where we saw this wave suddenly arrive when nobody expected it, we gained experience both in the organization of care and in the management”.

Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Grenoble and Lille spend this Saturday in the maximum alert zone. They are added to Aix-Marseille, Paris and Guadeloupe. Philippe Amouyel notes that “what is interesting is to see that the zones of maximum alert are often zones of high university density”. Serious forms of Covid-19 “do not only affect the elderly, there will be young people”. Philippe Amouyel understands “that when you’re young, you want to do your first year of university “But there, it is not possible. We must make at least one more effort for three months, until at least the Christmas holidays”.