Jean-François Delfraissy does not rule out the possibility of resorting to local re-adjustments.

For the president of the Scientific Council, it is set to last. Jean-François Delfraissy warned the French about BFMTV that we had to prepare to live with the coronavirus until next summer. “We have six difficult months ahead of us, but with which we can live, I am optimistic, from the moment we give the French a long-term vision”, he said, Friday, October 9.

He did not rule out the possibility of more drastic measures. “Everything is necessary to avoid local re-containment. If at certain times it is necessary, it will have to be done”, he estimated. “If at certain times you have to make a decision on something that is still in the middle, such as curfews, it will have to be done.” The Scientific Council guides the government but is also criticized for its weight in the political decisions taken related to the health crisis.

After Aix-Marseille and Paris, Lille, Grenoble, Lyon and Saint-Etienne will switch Saturday to the maximum alert zone, synonymous with new health restrictions to curb the epidemic of Covid-19, which is worsening. Faced with criticism of excessively restrictive measures, Jean-Francois Delfraissy defended their importance and compared the government’s strategy to the “pressure cooker”.

“The pressure cooker, we let it blow a little, we let the steam go, then we close for 15 days or three weeks, we take restrictive measures. These are transitional measures that allow the virus not to circulate too much. then we reopen and we will close in another city “, he said. “This is the strategy that we are going to have to have, plus the major distancing measures and tell the older population to protect themselves.”