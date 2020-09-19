Jean-Louis Touraine, also a doctor, calls for everyone to make an effort to slow the resurgence of the coronavirus in France.

While the Rhône prefecture is due to make announcements on Monday, September 21 on the measures intended to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic, Jean-Louis Touraine, doctor and LREM deputy for Rhône, member of the Social Affairs committee of the ‘National Assembly, estimates Friday, September 18 on franceinfo that“we are not close to two days”. “There is pedagogy that is made to try to convince everyone”, especially young people, he explains.

franceinfo: Why wait until the start of the week in Lyon to take new measures?

Jean-Louis Touraine: We are not close to two days, there are already notable measures that have been taken and then there is pedagogy that is done to try to convince everyone to take reasonable measures. We all expect, in any case, all the doctors that there is indeed the statement by the Prefect of measures comparable to what happened in Nice. Gatherings of more than ten people, the sale of alcohol after 8 pm, all of this must be prohibited because, indeed, there is a situation which is becoming particularly serious. For the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, in total, there are hardly more than a thousand resuscitation beds capable of accommodating these patients and this thanks to all the efforts, which have been made to increase them since it is is already a doubling compared to a few months ago. But with 1,000 beds, if we do nothing more than what is being done today, the extrapolation of the increase in cases means that, on December 1, we will already have exceeded the reception capacities of 1,000 resuscitation beds. And on January 1, two thousand two hundred patients will have to be accommodated in the intensive care units, that is to say, double the number of beds that exist.

Is there an urgent need to act?

You can see that we are obliged to react and I think that it is better to do so, if possible, with the support of all. So it’s okay to try to convince at the same time as to take prohibition measures. Moreover, this pedagogy is absolutely essential for everyone. I think that if we want to reach young people, we have to find relays among them. I believe that some of the young people sometimes put on the mask more to avoid a PV than to avoid the virus. You really have to explain how important it is both to them and to their parents or grandparents. Finally, of course, you should also tell everyone that the mask should be worn in front of the nose and mouth. There is no point in having a mask if it is not in front of your nose and mouth. All these educational efforts, added to restrictive measures which, of course, restrict certain possibilities a little bit, are essential if we do not want to have a disaster as considerable, or even worse, than what we have known until now. I think we have to.

What do you say to those who say that these measures are liberticidal?

I do hear some people say that it robs us of our freedom, but you know, the mask itself is not something that robs us of freedom. This is what allows us to come and go in complete safety so it is on the contrary an instrument of freedom. As for the measures to ban the sale of alcohol after 8 p.m. or things like that, those are limitations more than elements of real coercion. And I think we all have to buy into it because otherwise we’re going to disaster. There, for once, if we had to go as far as confinement, there, it would be depriving of freedoms. But we’re all trying to make sure that we don’t have this containment obligation. I believe that it can be avoided, I am even convinced of it, as long as the measures are respected, and voluntarily respected by the vast majority of the population. It is true that there is a situation for which we must play a lot on prevention. Because if we have to face something as severe as what we experienced in the spring, it will be very difficult. And the staff will be in difficulty. So we have to make sure that there are fewer cases.