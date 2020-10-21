The health situation is deteriorating in the Lyon metropolis, placed on maximum alert. The tension is growing on hospitals. “We have already transferred six patients to Savoie to try to make room” But “that will not be enough”, alert Tuesday, October 20 on franceinfo Benjamin Berthet, resuscitation nurse, CGT representative at the Lyon-Sud hospital center.

>> Infographic: Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, the region where the Covid-19 epidemic is progressing the fastest

“In the hospital, initially, we have two resuscitations. At the moment, we have pushed the walls. We requisitioned premises to create a third resuscitation service. And of these three services, we have two Covid resuscitations. At present, they are already fulfilled “, worries the nurse.

“We have 23 Covid patients. The other resuscitation which is non-Covid is already full for other activities. We are currently considering reorganizing ourselves in Lyon south, to open and requisition premises, equipment for a fourth resuscitation and we do not not sure if that will be enough “, said Benjamin Berthet.

The nurse says that, despite the increase in resuscitation resources, his service is increasingly under strain: “Here, you should know that currently, despite the opening of 30 beds in all HCLs (Hospices Civils de Lyon), which have gone from 139 to 169, Covid patients represent 46% of these hospitalizations. And 94% of beds are full “.

The concern is growing all the more in his hospital as the number of Covid patients has greatly increased in recent days: “There was a surge. We noticed that indeed, it starts to gain momentum a little bit in the same line as the first wave. It started again very slowly and suddenly, we will have an influx that we think is massive in the coming weeks and it has already started “, said Benjamin Berthet.