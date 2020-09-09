The pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday that it was temporarily halting clinical trials of its vaccine against the Sars-CoV-2 virus, after an “unexplained” illness in a volunteer.

LThe World Health Organization (WHO) considered it as probably the world’s first candidate vaccine against Covid-19 and the most advanced in terms of development. But, Tuesday, September 8, the laboratory AstraZeneca announced the suspension of its clinical trials, after one of its patients contracted transverse myelitis.

1 Where was the development of this vaccine?

His name is AZD1222. This vaccine candidate is being developed in the United Kingdom by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca in conjunction with the University of Oxford. It was created from a common cold virus affecting chimpanzees, resembling Sars-CoV-2 enough that the human immune system could attack it. After observing an immune response in those tested (the results were published on July 20 in the medical journal The Lancet), the researchers started phase 3 and tests were being carried out in the United Kingdom, China and Brazil.

Phase 3 of a vaccine trial is when it is distributed to thousands of people to test its effectiveness on a large scale. Scientists then see how many people are infected in those who have been vaccinated, compared to those who have received a placebo. During phase 3, the panel of volunteers is large enough to reveal rare side effects that would not have been noticed in the previous phases. This is what happened with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Nine vaccines were in phase 3-9 September, saccording to New York Times (paid item), which lists the advances in vaccines against Covid-19 around the world.

2 What happened during the tests?

All clinical trials of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca were suspended around the world due to an unexplained illness contracted by a participant in Britain. He was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, an inflammatory syndrome affecting the spinal cord and usually triggered by viral infections, according to the New York Times, which quotes a source close to the matter. The American daily specifies that for the moment, we do not know if this disease is directly linked to the clinical trial. No details have been released as to its nature or when it occurred. According to the specialized health site Stat News, the patient should recover. “Our standard verification process has been triggered and we have voluntarily suspended vaccinations to allow an independent committee to review the safety data.”, said the spokesperson for AstraZeneca.

3 Is this suspension of testing normal?

This is a routine procedure that is set in motion whenever a potentially unexplained disease occurs during a trial, says AstraZeneca. “Trials are often suspended temporarily when an adverse reaction occurs in a patient, so that researchers can inform” the sites where trials are also being carried out, said David Lo, professor at the University of California Riverside. “It’s just a matter of being careful at the moment – it’s a pause, it’s not the same as saying ‘we can’t move forward'”, he adds.

It’s not “nothing abnormal”, confirms at the microphone of franceinfo Jean-Paul Ortiz, President of the Confederation of French Medical Unions (CSMF).

We are not surprised, we doctors, that there are hitches, stops, repetitions of tests to manage to develop a vaccine. It’s part of the life of a vaccine before it hits the market.Jean-Paul Ortiz, president of the CSMFto franceinfo

For the doctor, this “shows the difficulty of developing an effective and safe vaccine”. “But I understand that everyone is disappointed, so are we of course.”

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday 9 AstraZeneca’s decision was a challenge, but would not necessarily cause a delay in the vaccine development process. Other laboratories are now seeking to know if their participants have not contracted the same disease, assures Stat News.

4 Which countries have already ordered it?

AstraZeneca has pre-sold hundreds of millions of doses to multiple countries around the world, more than any of its competitors. On June 13, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy signed an agreement in principle that would ensure the delivery of 400 million doses of this vaccine to member countries of the European Union.

The group has also concluded other manufacturing agreements, in particular with the American government for an amount of 1.2 billion euros. Donald Trump hoped he would be granted fast-track clearance before the November 3 presidential election, but “the bosses of nine pharmaceutical groups, including AstraZeneca, had warned him, without citing him, against a hasty authorization of a vaccine” without having demonstrated “its safety and efficacy via a phase 3 clinical study”, indicated The world (subscribers link).