An electric shock? Emmanuel Macron could announce to the French, on the evening of Wednesday, October 14, new binding measures to fight against the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in France. Among the measures envisaged by the executive, curfews could be introduced in areas placed on maximum alert.

>> Covid-19: follow the evolution of the situation in our direct

What does such a decision correspond to? Who takes it? Has it already been applied in France and abroad? Has it borne fruit in the fight against the epidemic? Response elements.

What is a curfew?

A curfew is not a legal term. This expression defines theban on the population of a geographical area – a country, a department or a city – to circulate freely in the public space for a determined period, most often in the evening, at night and in the early morning. It can be decreed for a health emergency, like the Covid-19 epidemic, or for a public disorder. But the introduction of a curfew is extremely rare in peacetime. The Law n ° 55-385 of April 3, 1955, a procedure that allows prefects to establish a curfew to curb urban violence, had thus been voted to allow the declaration of a state of emergency during the Algerian war.

Who can apply it?

Several actors. Mayors can issue municipal decrees to institute a curfew in their municipality on behalf of the article L.2212-2 of the General Code of Local Authorities, which gives the municipal police the role of ensuring “good order, public safety, security and sanitation “. But such orders can be contested in the name of the free movement of people, as was the case in Nice and Béziers in March 2020. Indeed, the fight against the health crisis is the responsibility of a special police force devolved to the State. and his representative in the department, the prefect, reminds The Municipal Gazette.

Article L.3131-1 of the Civil Health Code, amended by the health emergency law of 23 March 2020, thus entrusts the Minister of Health to prescribe “any measure proportionate to the risks incurred and appropriate to the circumstances of time and place in order to prevent and limit the consequences of possible threats on the health of the population”. The Minister of Health can empower the prefects, who represent the State, to take all measures related to the establishment of a curfew, by informing the public prosecutor.

“Very often, a prefectural decree is coupled with a municipal decree: the mayor considers that the prefectural decree is not sufficient and decides to put a layer back”, observes, however, the lawyer Thierry Vallat in Le Figaro.

Have there ever been curfews in France?

Yes, in 2005, at the time of the urban riots in several French suburbs. And in the spring of 2020, to stem the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic in the country. More than a hundred cities in mainland France had imposed, by municipal or prefectural decree, time restrictions on their inhabitants. In most cases, residents of the affected towns could not move around town between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Some cities even imposed a curfew from 8 p.m.

As during confinement, exceptional travel certificates made it possible to bypass the curfew on presentation of supporting documents. For example, travel between home and work was authorized, as well as travel for health or family reasons. With regard to the control of these measures by the police, the fines varied from a first class ticket (38 euros) for orders issued by mayors to a fourth class ticket (fixed fine) for prefectural orders.

And since the end of March, an entire department, Guyana, has been experimenting with the curfew in varying ways. The prefect had decided for the first time on May 11, upon leaving confinement, a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. But he had been de facto preceded by the mayor of Cayenne, Marie-Laure Phiner-Horth, who, on March 24, had banned traffic between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. in her city. For several weeks, dozens of successive orders were taken, with curfews at 7 p.m., then 5 p.m., with a ban on driving on Saturday afternoon and Sunday. The system has been gradually relaxed with the slowing down of the epidemic: the travel ban now extends from midnight to 5 a.m. from Monday to Sunday, in 16 municipalities of the department.

And abroad ?

Other countries have put in place a curfew to fight the epidemic. This was the case in Australia, Melbourne, where residents had to stay at home between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. (this measure was lifted on September 28). And in the province of Antwerp, Belgium, residents had to adhere to a curfew from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. (the measure was lifted on August 26). In Tunisia, in Greater Tunis, the curfew is once again introduced since Thursday, October 8 and for two weeks. Residents cannot move from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends.

Germany has opted for an alternative solution: residents of large cities, such as Berlin or Cologne, are not required to stay at home after a certain time. However, restaurants, bars and all businesses (except pharmacies and gas stations) must close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Frankfurt has even reduced the closing time for shops to 10 p.m.

Same in the UK, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed the closure of pubs in some regions. In Spain, Catalonia made the decision Wednesday to close bars and restaurants for two weeks.

Is this measure effective?

Few data are available on the subject, especially abroad. But for those around Emmanuel Macron, “The difference in the number of dead is in the tens of thousands depending on the choices that will be made. Including the schedule of a curfew counts: one hour changes the situation”. In Guyana, the curfew has borne fruit. According to a study pre-published Monday, to which the Pasteur Institute contributed, and that Release relayed, the curfew made it possible to reduce the virus transmission rate.

“Due to the curfew, we have benefited from a halving of the peak of intensive care hospitalizations”, thus explained Clara de Bort, Director of the French Guyana Regional Health Agency, on franceinfo. Without providing any figures, the mayor of Compiègne also estimated on franceinfo that “the curfew has been a useful tool”. Philippe Marini (LR) had instituted it on March 23, between 10:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. And to justify: “SThis is the way to avoid a re-containment, the restriction of transport, a new disruption in economic activity, so I think the curfew is a good discipline. “