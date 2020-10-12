Australian researchers confirm the fact that the coronavirus, in its 2020 version, can stay on a surface for almost a month. The cold and the darkness favor its resistance.

How long can Covid-19 survive on our doorknobs, our tables, our everyday objects? A new study on the subject, conducted by Australian researchers, estimates that the virus can last almost a month, especially at low temperatures.

The methodology is as follows: the researchers put coronavirus particles on surfaces of everyday life: banknotes, plastic handles to hold onto the bus, the glass of the cell phone or the touchscreen of the cash machine. They dried them in a rather dry incubator, put them in the dark and saw how long these traces of virus could infect cultured cells. They therefore saw that the virus could survive up to 28 days in particular at 20 ° C while at 40 ° C, it did not last more than 24 hours.

For the Australian research team, this confirms the fact that the lifespan of Covid-19 is much longer than what previous studies have shown. British researchers had published in March a study indicating resistance of the 2003 coronavirus for up to three days, on plastic. Australian scientists also confirm the ability of Covid-19 to survive longer when it is cold.

However, this Australian study does not prove that you can be infected by simply touching your cell phone. Firstly because the particles used for the experiment had a fairly high viral load, that of heavily infected patients in hospital. On the other hand, because when the virus is in the light, subjected to ultra-violet rays, its protective envelope is destroyed more quickly. Finally, because experience does not say whether by touching your nose, eyes or mouth these traces of Covid-19, still alive, can infect a subject.

But this study is still interesting as a reminder of the importance of washing your hands after touching staircase handrails, elevator buttons, and door handles. It also emphasizes the need to bring air and light into the rooms we occupy, especially with the temperatures that drop in this season.