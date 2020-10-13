The extras, butlers and cooks request a status of “intermittent catering “.” People have worked 2.5% of what they usually do for nine months now, “pleads the Organization of catering staff in events.

“We have a population that has already disappeared by more or less 50%, given that we had to survive and that we have not had a euro in aid since the start of this Covid”, said Tuesday, October 13 on franceinfo François Choux, spokesperson for the Organization of Catering Staff in Events (OPRE), of which about 300 members carried out a snail operation on Tuesday morning on the Paris ring road. “We simply call for help so that our sector of activity does not disappear in all its generosity “, he explained. The waiters and cooks of the event particularly wish to benefit from the status of“intermittent catering”.

franceinfo: What do you expect from the government?

François Choux: We are already waiting to be received and to be heard, rather than letting ourselves die when we have held several demonstrations, including one on June 24 with almost 1,000 people on the forecourt of the town hall of Paris. We have a population that has already disappeared by more or less 50%, given that we had to survive and that we have not had a euro in aid since the start of this Covid. We are simply calling for help so that our sector of activity does not disappear in all its generosity. So, Mr. Prime Minister, Mr. President, Madam Minister of Labor, welcome us, do something for us because events concern all French women and men. We take care of all the religious festivals, all the major fairs that make France shine on the national territory and internationally. Who will be the people to replace us once the talents are gone?

So you organized a snail operation on the Paris ring road. Do you have to get there to hope to be heard, according to you?

It’s unfortunate to say, but after making several clean and smart protests we have come to an undeclared protest because the government does not hear us, does not listen to us, while it is the first to use our services at the Élysée, at Matignon, in the ministries … So it is difficult to understand that he does not see us.

How many people live in the event in normal times?

As butlers and cooks, we are around 20,000 throughout France. And today, an estimated 10,000 have already left to try to survive and do odd jobs, so that they can feed their children and feed themselves.

Roughly speaking, people have worked 2.5% of what they usually do for nine months now. François Choux, OPRE spokesperson to franceinfo

So you want to benefit, for example, from the same system as the intermittents of the show?

We would like to benefit from what we had, there was a time. In 2014, we were in the restaurant business. You should know that the government had the spectacle in the crosshairs and it decided to blow up all the annexes to which we were part. As we don’t have strong unions to represent us, we had our heads cut off without being able to say anything. Today we do not understand why our branch, which was in surplus at the time, simply disappeared. It is imperative that we are recognized, and to be recognized, we must finally be classified as intermittent catering.