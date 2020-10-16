“We are on technical unemployment, we can no longer do anything, and it is tragic”, plague Thursday, October 15 on franceinfo Ivan Chaslot, wedding videographer, after the announcement the same day by Prime Minister Jean Castex that all marriages were prohibited throughout the territory, placed in a state of health emergency because of the Covid- 19.

“I have 20,000 euros in equipment, I am one of the few professionals who have decided to give themselves a fund and I reinvested 3,000 euros in equipment on leaving the confinement and there, the services for the month of October evaporate one after the other “, says Ivan Chaslot, who explains that in June, it was -80% of turnover. “I had two cancellations just today, in one day, so it’s catastrophic”, says the videographer, who regrets that “for the winter, it completely breaks the figure”, since, he adds, “a lot of people don’t know where we’re headed”. Ivan Chaslot ensures that “not only [il] no longer earn any money “, but in addition it happens that “some customers want to be reimbursed [leur acompte] and there are cases where you have to negotiate with people “.

We end up with a double penalty: Not only can the customer not have his party but in addition he asks us to reimburse the deposit, and there we have a real problem because we live thanks to the deposits Alexis Nessim Maruani, president of the association of wedding professionals of Pari franceinfo

“We end up with a double penalty”, presses on franceinfo Alexis Nessim Maruani, president of the association of wedding professionals of Paris. “Not only can the customer not have his party”, he continues, “But in addition, he asks us to repay the deposit, and there we have a real problem because we live thanks to the deposits, we have a cash fund thanks to that, we are rolling over with that.” If he thanks the government and recognizes that the PGE (loan guaranteed by the State) gives them “a little hope”, Alexis Nessim Maruani deplores being “the only sector in France where we have to reimburse, because our customers no longer want postponements. They have already postponed once, twice, three times, at one point it’s good we have to stop postponing “.

The president of the association of wedding professionals of Paris ensures that if they do not reimburse, they spend “for bastards with the public and with social networks it’s very easy today”. Alexis Nessim Maruani also explains having “set up an association to say “stop we will reimburse more”, and asks that the State “give an ambulance to the event”.