“ L well being is priceless. The federal government will mobilize all of the monetary means essential to supply help, to deal with the sick, to avoid wasting lives. No matter the price. “ This dedication, solemnly made by the President of the Republic in his speech of March 12, weak folks now have it by way of their throats. By a decree revealed in Official newspaper on August 30, numerous them discovered themselves excluded from the partial unemployment profit scheme, and due to this fact ordered to return to work. For instance, diabetes, cardiovascular illnesses, weight problems and respiratory illnesses are faraway from the listing of pathologies justifying an computerized sick depart … sufferers can nonetheless flip to their physician to hope to learn from sick depart basic. However with out assure that this one accepts.

Affected by persistent obstructive pulmonary illness (COPD), Lucien, a storekeeper in a mechanical workshop, was categorically refused by his normal practitioner. “She instructed me that my sickness was off the listing, that there was nothing she might do and that was the way it was. Besides that I have already got bother respiratory usually at work. With the load carrying, I typically must take breaks to breathe. So with the masks, it is even worse ”, he explains. However the hardest half is “Anguish” to catch the coronavirus in a manufacturing facility setting the place all his colleagues don’t systematically put on the masks or fail to respect bodily distancing.

Out of the query to work the place all his colleagues have had the Covid

“Why are they doing this to us, within the midst of the epidemic? “ says Bchira, affected by extreme diabetes and Crohn’s illness. For this laboratory technician, who works in a middle that carries out PCR checks the place “All of the colleagues have caught the Covid”, out of the query to return to work. Even when she is enraged to see her earnings fall since she will now not declare {that a} basic sick depart. “Because the begin of confinement, I’ve solely gone out for my medical appointments and to do some procuring, my roommate has teleworked in order to not expose myself. I didn’t enable myself any trip, and there, we should always threat our well being as a result of the federal government needs to economize? “ she will get carried away.

Different folks leaving the general public eligible for partial unemployment profit: the spouses or dad and mom of weak sufferers. An actual supply of concern for some households. If Ewa and her husband, each affected by weight problems, are prone to contracting a extreme type of coronavirus, they’re additionally alarmed on the penalties for his or her kids. “I’ve a son who has respiratory issues for which the pediatrician doesn’t rule out that contamination with Covid may cause a severe kind, and a bit woman who suffers from cardiomyopathy. I needed to resume a job in September after a interval of unemployment, I needed to postpone this resumption to keep away from the dangers. My husband, who cleans up a low-cost housing property, needed to to take “, she explains. If he lastly manages to get himself prescribed a two-week break, Ewa fears that he’ll then must take a while off to guard his household. Between the concern of contamination associated to the work of her husband and the dangers induced by the beginning of the brand new college 12 months, the younger lady is totally contemplating education her kids at dwelling.

“It isn’t a life to be afraid that your family members will kill you”, denounces Shana, 22, with tears in her voice. “My accomplice is a waiter in a big Parisian restaurant which offers lots of of covers a day. Bodily distancing is not possible there. Within the rush of service, they can not wash their fingers often. His boss known as him again to inform him that he ought to resume within the days to come back, we’re ready ”, she worries. Affected by an autoimmune illness which causes her particularly extreme joint ache, edema and exposes her to cerebrovascular accidents, the younger lady is without doubt one of the few sufferers whose pathology stays on the listing of the well-known decree giving proper to a compensated cease for partial unemployment. However, besides to maneuver away from her partner or to ask him to resign – two tough choices for this couple with modest incomes – the coed sees a particularly anxiety-provoking scenario rising. “It has been six months since I left my dwelling, that I now not see my dad and mom or my little brothers, that I put my research on hiatus, as a result of I do know that if I catch the Covid, enter my autoimmune illness and my lung nodule, I might find yourself in intensive care, or worse. If my accomplice goes again to work, I will not really feel secure wherever ”, she alarms.

His solely glimmer of hope: the mobilization of a number of hundred sufferers and their family members, which has been taking form in current weeks round a collective on social networks and a petition signed by greater than 17,000 folks on the platform is altering. org to attempt to have the decree of August 29 repealed. “They make us appear to be lazy individuals who do not need to return to work, whereas I might commerce my life for any simply to have the ability to depart my home and work”, Shana insists.