“We are ready to work with the State. Last week, it was not at the level in terms of consultation. We hope that there will be a more constructive exchange”, explains Éric Piolle, EELV mayor of Grenoble, Wednesday September 30 on franceinfo. Jean Castex is due to meet on Thursday individually with the mayors of Paris, Lille, Lyon, Toulouse and Grenoble. The Prime Minister should, according to information from the political service of franceinfo, ask them to take additional measures in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

“We must look at the health situation and take the appropriate measures”, insists the ecological mayor, also chairman of the supervisory board of the CHU de Grenoble. “Our objectives are to protect intensive care beds, economic life, but also cultural and sports life, for our mental health”, he explains, while claiming “the numbers in intensive care”.

What is interesting behind the resuscitation figures is to look at who is hospitalized there and where they were infected so that we can take the appropriate measures. Eric Piolle, mayor of Grenoble to franceinfo

While the city of Grenoble could well move into a maximum alert zone in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, the mayor does not wish “to enter into resistance” in the face of potential new measures. “What we need is to understand the decisions that are taken so that our fellow citizens can also understand them. We must trust the French, they are able to understand, but for that we need consistency”, he insists.