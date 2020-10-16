The city of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage placed itself under curfew from Saturday evening, October 17, when it is not part of the areas on maximum alert in the fight against Covid-19. With the holidays of All Saints, the mayor of this commune of Pas-de-Calais, in Hauts-de-France, preferred to take the lead. “The President of the Republic has moved the problem” by deciding a curfew for the Île-de-France in particular and by authorizing the French to go on vacation, criticized Friday on franceinfo the LR mayor of the city, Daniel Fasquelle.

I find it rather oblivious to take strict measures in cities and invite the French to leave the cities without asking the question of where they will end up. Daniel Fasquelle, Mayor of Le Touquet to franceinfo

“In the big cities, there will be no one left and the city dwellers will be with us, in the tourist areas. We are left to ourselves, so I am obliged to take measures”, says Daniel Fasquelle. Emmanuel Macron should have according to him “consider valid measures throughout the national territory or be interested in the side effects of the measures it has taken”.

During the All Saints holidays, tourist towns go “necessarily have a strong pressure and if we do not take measures we will move the epidemic from large cities to tourist areas”, explained Daniel Fasquelle. “I ask the state to provide the means to enforce these measures and not only be interested in what is happening in the cities.”

In Le Touquet, bars and restaurants will be closed from 11:30 p.m., and the curfew will be applied from midnight “to avoid gatherings in the heart of town which are usual. We are looking for the right balance between protecting health and economic activity”. The town of Le Touquet has 5,000 year-round residents, but expects to move to “50,000 with perhaps peaks of 100,000 during the day”.