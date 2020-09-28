The co-founder of the collective “Stay open” asks to be received by the Minister of the Economy to obtain “slightly more progressive and less radical measures”.

The co-founder and one of the spokespersons of “Stay open”, a collective of bar owners, Stéphane Manigold, estimated on franceinfo Monday, September 28, that Parisian restaurants and bars will end, as in Marseille, by close completely: “We will close, that’s for sure”. “We’re going to get there, we’re going straight ahead”, he said while from this Monday, in Paris and in 10 other big cities of France, the bars will have to close their doors already at 10 p.m. to fight against the resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic

>>> ” We are all sacrificed ”: the anger of restaurateurs and bar owners in Aix and Marseille, forced to close for two weeks because of the Covid-19

Stéphane Manigold, who made himself known last May after winning a case for his operating losses linked to Covid-19 to be compensated by his insurer, fears a quick decision as in Marseille where “they had two days of beatings”. This is why the group “Stay open” is calling for a consultation with local elected officials, district mayors, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo “which is also wind-up against a general closure of our establishments”, explains Stéphane Manigold.

The spokesperson for “Keep us open” indicates that he already has an appointment on Tuesday September 29 with Valérie Pécresse, the president of the Île-de-France region: “I know she is against a decision that could be taken by the government to close (the restaurants and bars) in Île-de-France.”

Stéphane Manigold specifies that even if he opposes the government’s measure, he does not call for at “insurrection”. “If tomorrow the prefect tells us to close, we will close. On the other hand, we want it to happen in consultation with local elected officials.” The business manager and his collective ask to be received by Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy, “so that we can show him everything we have done and, why not, obtain measures a little more progressive and less radical”.

Owner of four gourmet restaurants in Paris, Stéphane Manigold will not close his establishments from this Monday at 10 p.m. because they have an IV license [ qui permet de rester ouvert tout comme la licence restauration ou petite restauration]. However, the trader says to himself “united” of his Marseille colleagues. According to him, the bosses of Marseille and Aix-en-Provence have “invested in masks and gel” and do “respect barrier gestures”.

If establishments persist in not respecting barrier gestures, let them be closed. But that we do not close in a generalized way!Stephane Manigoldto franceinfo

According to Stéphane Manigold, the closure of bars at 10 p.m. this Monday in Paris will not be sufficient to avoid, ultimately, a total closure of restaurants: “We’re going to get there, we’re going straight ahead. Moreover, all the indicators show us that we are going to close (…) It is a certainty. It will become an open secret”; affirms the entrepreneur who invites “all Parisians to come to our establishments to take advantage before these closures.”

The Parisian restaurateur indicates that the staff of his establishments are tested against the coronavirus “every 15 days”He says he also ordered seasonal flu shots for his employees. “To lead is to foresee”, he defends. Stéphane Manigold recalls that the economic situation of restaurateurs has reached a critical point.

We still have not recovered from this first economic downturn which was violent for three months.Stephane Manigoldto franceinfo

“We must keep in mind that we entered zero euros in turnover, continues Stéphane Manigold, that our establishments are globally between minus 40 and minus 60% of turnover since the beginning of the year. It’s easy to understand that no business model in the world can withstand such a shock. “ The business manager is clear: “We will not survive a second closure!”