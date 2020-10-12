“We have lost almost all of our customers, ”says Frédéric Houzé, manager of Autocars FH Tourisme, which belongs to a collective of carriers.

Frédéric Houzé, the manager of Autocars FH Tourisme which belongs to a collective of transporters, alerted Monday, October 12 on franceinfo of the situation of the profession that he represents: “We really descend to the bottom of the abyss without any possibility of working”. Since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic last spring, coach operators have seen their turnover plummet. “We lost between 80 and 100%” on tourism, he says. They believe they are the big ones forgotten by the government stimulus plan and have high hopes for the interministerial council on tourism scheduled for Monday in Matignon.

franceinfo: Why are you demonstrating on Monday?

Frédéric Houzé: We would like to draw the government’s attention to the difficulties that we have been encountering since March, because the activity of tourist passenger transport has almost stopped since March and the first bankruptcies will start or have already start.

We have ten measures to propose to the government, in particular the proposal to extend the partial unemployment scheme to 100% until December 2021, the exemption from social and fiscal charges until 2021 and also the removal of restrictions on the Fund. of solidarity.

Bruno Le Maire, however, wanted companies with more than 50 employees in around thirty sectors, in particular coaches, to benefit from this solidarity fund. It’s not enough ?

What has been proposed is for companies with more than 50 employees. We have a lot in our profession of small VSEs and SMEs that do not have this number of positions. What is needed is that it be generalized to all businesses. We also have reimbursement measures on loans guaranteed by the State, which are enormous and we would like them to be limited so that we can repay over time and not over just one year.

There are businesses going bankrupt around you. What does your situation look like?

Today, we hit the bottom of our treasury. We were able to stay afloat, hoping for a recovery in September and October. Apparently, there won’t be any at all and we are heading towards a period when we will be in low season normally. We have not succeeded in creating cash flow to pass this milestone. And now, to get to 2021, it’s going to be very complicated. Most of the companies will not be able to hold out. So we already have banks that have already seized buses because entrepreneurs could no longer pay their rent. So there, we really descend to the bottom of the abyss without any possibility of working.

What type of clientele do you have left?

We have lost almost all of our customers. Since March, we have lost between 80 and 100% of our turnover in tourism.

Today, the only clients we have left are a few schoolchildren on local outings. Frédéric Houzé, manager of Autocars FH Tourisme to franceinfo

All that is linguistic travel, there is more at all for this year and no longer for 2021. Corporate customers, business customers, salon customers, all that is canceled. Companies no longer go out. The associations hardly go out either, notably the associations of retirees. And the town halls limit the exits really dropper. We may still have small local outings and very often they end up being canceled the day before or the day before the outing. So there, we hardly have any more customers to transport.