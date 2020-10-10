Michaël Delafosse, whose city could go on maximum alert, judged on franceinfo that there were already significant tensions in the hospitals of his city.

“We all know that the coming weeks are going to be very difficult weeks”, hammered Saturday, October 10 on franceinfo Michaël Delafosse, the socialist mayor of Montpellier, while the city is under surveillance, as well as Toulouse, before a possible passage in the maximum alert zone to fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. On Thursday, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran indicated that the government was giving itself three days, until Monday, to assess the situation in these two cities. “I could hope a little bit”, underlines Michaël Delafosse. “But we collectively measure that we are going to go through difficult weeks in the face of Covid.”

The mayor of Montpellier, who spoke with the director of the CHU, recalls “the extremely tense situation in our hospital”, as well as “situation of exhaustion” nursing staff “very mobilized”. “This obliges us to have a very great responsibility by adopting barrier gestures as much as possible”, launches Michaël Delafosse. “It is about the people who are dear to us, our elders, but it is also about the hospital staff that we applauded during the confinement and that we must not expose to an overload of activity, because the virus is circulating more more.”

The head of the intensive care unit of the Montpellier University Hospital “speaks of situations of great tension”, would like to clarify the mayor of Montpellier. “Every day the number of patients is increasing.” “We must listen to those who are on the front line of the pandemic and we must be aware that the days to come, the weeks to come, are shaping up to be difficult”, valued Michaël Delafosse.

The mayor of Montpellier says there must also be a “responsibility” vis-a-vis “economic actors who are subject to restrictions”. Monday morning, the city council, “with all the mayors, will take decisions to support all the players who are hard hit by the crisis, help with rents, zero-interest loans, to be alongside those who, economically, are weakened by the situation” .