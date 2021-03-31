COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, according to provisional data released Wednesday by US health authorities.

Over the past year, heart disease caused about 690,000 deaths, cancer about 598,000, while COVID-19 caused about 345,000, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC says that the US currently has 547,000 COVID victims. The number of deaths from coronavirus represents about 11% of the 3,358,814 people who died in 2020 in the United States.

Some other data that emerges from this study show which were the groups with the highest mortality rate: men, people over 85 years of age, as well as members of the indigenous population (Native americans) and the Hispanic population.

2020 already held the record for being the year with the highest death rate on record, largely due to the impact of the virus. In February, the CDC reported that in 2020 life expectancy had dropped by one year, from 78.8 to 77.8, the steepest drop since World War II.

The publication of the report coincides with a warning from the CDC, which affirms that the decreasing trend of deaths from COVID begins to stop, and that in the coming weeks it will have an “uncertain trajectory”, despite the fact that more and more Americans are vaccinated.

“There is a lot of promise and good potential, depending on where we stand, and many reasons to be hopeful. But now i’m scared“Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said Monday in a call for action to be taken to prevent another possible increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

