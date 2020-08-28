Highlights: Plasma donate campaign for corona treatment started in Bharatpur.

The number of Corona infection cases so far reached 3783 in the district.

Medical personnel donated plasma after corona infection positive after plasma therapy began.

There are still 280 Kovid-19 active cases in the district. And so far 68 patients have died.

Bharatpur. The Corona epidemic in Bharatpur, Rajasthan has pushed 68 people to death so far and 280 patients are still battling the virus. In such a situation, the plasma therapy started from Friday for the treatment of Corona infected serious patients in RBM Hospital can prove to be very distressing for people. With this expectation, a plasma donate camp was organized, and in this camp, plasma donate was first performed by three physicians who had recently become infected while on duty in the Corona ward and have become negative after defeating Corona after treatment. Along with the plasma donation of doctors, a campaign is being launched to encourage those who are negative from Corona positive.

It was still a compulsion to send patients to Jaipur

So far, serious patients suffering from corona infection were sent from Bharatpur to Jaipur for treatment. But now it is in the same district headquarters hospital that plasma therapy has been started to treat serious corona infected patients. For this, a plasma donate camp was started on Friday. More serious patients can be treated through plasma therapy and this can save lives.

So that the lives of serious patients can be saved

Nirbhay Singh, medical worker of the hospital donating plasma, said that earlier our duty was put to treat patients admitted in Kovid-19 ward, due to which we were infected. But after getting rid of this infection, now they are donating their plasma to the patients suffering from Kovid-19 so that their lives can be saved.