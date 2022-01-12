Walmart is cutting paid sick leave for half of its employees who contract Covid-19, and also for those who are in isolation for having been with someone who has been positive.

“Employees who contract Covid-19 and are unable to return to work after one week may be entitled to wage replacement for up to 26 weeks,” a company spokeswoman said. Thus, employees will go from two weeks to just one week of paid sick leave, until March 31.

+ United Airlines has about 3,000 employees who test positive for covid-19

Walmart justifies this “alignment” with the latest guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reduced quarantines and recommended periods of isolation from 10 to five days. This rule applies depending on whether or not the infected person has symptoms of the virus.

In the case of people who took a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and were exposed to the virus, they do not need to be in quarantine if they wear masks and do not show symptoms.

