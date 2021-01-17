Concern reigns in Mayotte. A case of the South African variant of the coronavirus has been detected in the department. On Sunday January 17, health authorities are trying to find out if other residents have also contracted it. To prevent any spread of the variant, air and sea connections to the metropolis are suspended for at least 15 days. No travel either to Reunion, due to its proximity to South Africa where this variant was born.

In Brazil, a new variant of the coronavirus is causing enormous health concerns. In Manaus, hospitals are overcrowded and victims are dying from lack of oxygen. Some people who have already contracted the virus find themselves infected again. The situation is also worrying in Belgium where the British variant of the virus has hit a retirement home head-on. Two-thirds of residents have been infected; the death toll rises to three. The number of positive cases has multiplied by 25 in one week in the municipality where the establishment is located.

