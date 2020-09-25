An ultra-violet ray robot killer of viruses in a company in Seoul (South Korea). (JEON HEON-KYUN / EPA)

Don’t be disappointed: they’re not at all impressive! The virus-cleaning robots that roamed the corridors of Saint-Pancras station this week (a world first) look like those very classic scrubbers that we usually see cleaning floors. The only difference is that they are able to navigate on their own in the corridors and toilets of the Eurostars terminus.

Autonomous Covid-19 cleaning robots deployed at St Pancras station https://t.co/4yxkRCGqKG – Metro Science & Tech (@Metro_Tech) September 24, 2020

Their technology? Ultra-violet rays that produce a powerful light on the ground from the base of the machine and destroy all bacteria and viruses, including the Sars-COV-2 responsible for Covid-19.

Ultraviolet radiation is a method that is being developed against the virus: in London, in the underground, machines are used to project UV rays on the handrails of escalators. If the test is successful, they could soon be generalized there.

Small or large scale, all applications are possible: offices, shopping centers, cinemas, schools, sports halls, hotels or even airplanes.

UV disinfection in airplanes? Boeing in turn is testing its handheld device against the #coronavirus. #avgeek #aviation https://t.co/8YwoYvzWec pic.twitter.com/cv6k9JqpJ3 – Air and Space news (@actu_airespace) September 2, 2020

There are large machines with long tube lamps, much like in tanning salons, upright. There is no question of staying close, radiation is dangerous, the WHO has reminded us: ultra-violet lamps can irritate the skin and damage the eyes. The machine is therefore controlled remotely.

But there are also other less heavy machines that can scan computers, phones or keyrings to get rid of the virus.

Ultraviolet disinfection has been practiced for 40 years in the medical environment to sterilize equipment, rooms or operating rooms, against nosocomial diseases. The technique uses not UV-A or UV-B but UV-C (rays which are usually retained by the ozone layer and do not reach the surface of the Earth). Clearly, the energy transported by these light rays can damage the DNA and RNA of microorganisms, viruses or bacteria, and make them inoperative.

It still had to be proven that it was effective against the coronavirus. If Donald Trump’s proposal to inject light (or disinfectant) into the body to cure Covid-19 was at best wacky, at worst dangerous, it is true that “light” can destroy, or render “inactive “, the virus.

Several scientific studies this summer (including that of Italian astrophysicists and immunologists in Milan) have defined precisely the dose to be used to overcome the virus at 99.999%. Note anyway: UV it disinfects but it does not clean! Better to iron behind with a cloth and cleaner.

Japanese firm develops first UV lamp that safely kills coronavirus https://t.co/hlh97oL972 pic.twitter.com/16QJR7NOeJ – New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2020

Disinfectant robots have been seen at Pittsburgh International Airport, United States. Robots using several techniques: pressurized water, chemical disinfectant, and UV illumination. In Quebec, a company offers, with the same idea, a robot disinfecting the ambient air using UV rays and a filtration system.

Companies around the world have flocked to this niche: American, Japanese and French. In France, a medium-sized robot costs around 150,000 euros with lamps costing a few thousand euros that must be replaced regularly. A bit expensive for local communities, but some have already expressed an interest, especially for less expensive services, by the hour, day or month.