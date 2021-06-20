It was the early hours of Thursday, June 17, 2021, the report began to circulate on social networks that the whereabouts of Enrique García García, a Mexican communicator and journalist, were unknown. Minutes later a police report reported the location of a person shot with the characteristics of Enrique. Minutes later a journalist in his news space reported the death of our colleague.

Days before, in another sector of our society, the search file of a 40-year-old person named Héctor who was missing was also disseminated through social networks. It was known that she was kidnapped. On Friday morning, a body with these characteristics was reported. Héctor had been executed by his captors.

There are two executions: Enrique and Héctor. In two different moments, but under the same pattern: The climate of violence and insecurity that subjects all of us inhabitants. The most alarming thing that we begin to accept that we are at the mercy of criminals. Yes, of those unscrupulous characters who dress in a thousand ways in order to achieve their goal: easy money regardless of the damage they cause to the victims and their families and the entire society.

The demand of the honest, hard-working and eager population that we live in peace and without shocks in the face of horrendous events that are constantly repeated is only one: Justice. It seems a lot to ask the authorities. Because they have not been able to lower the levels of crime, much less find the majority of those responsible for the crimes that are often committed.

The executions of Enrique and Héctor are not “isolated events” as the authorities often say when they lack the arguments to accept that crime has exceeded their ability to contain and prevent it from continuing to grow.

The damage to Enrique and Héctor’s families has already been done and is irreparable. They will never be able to have them with them again. They have died victims of the brutality of unscrupulous people. But they are also victims of the authorities’ lack of capacity and commitment to combat evil. Let the deaths of many who have been killed by crime not go unpunished.

This week it was Héctor and Enrique. Tomorrow can be any other. We are so vulnerable that the undesirable can happen to us at any moment and without waiting. Although they find those responsible for the cowardly and cunning executions of these victims, obviously they will no longer return to their families, but they will surely save many families exposed to these criminals.

The journalistic community of the State of Mexico is in mourning. The Mexican society as well. The execution of hardworking, responsible, honest people hurts us all and hurts us at the same time. Hopefully the authorities fulfill their responsibility and do not excuse themselves because they are isolated events.

Crime is unleashed, not now, but for many years and it has been tolerated, and with that it is increasingly dangerous and the society more vulnerable. May the crimes of Enrique and Héctor and of all those victims of these heartless people not go unpunished. Let us do what society has been crying out for for years: Justice.

Eduardo Garduño Campa

egardunoc@uaemex.mx