Frame from the video that supposedly shows that live bats were being bred at the Wuhan Institute of Virology| Photo: Reproduction / Fantastic

A recently released video showing live bats at what appears to be the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China has heightened the debate about the origins of the coronavirus and may bolster the hypothesis that the virus emerged in the laboratory. The images were shown in a report from Fantastic on Sunday (20).

The 10-minute video was discovered by a team of amateur investigators dedicated to unraveling the origin of Covid-19 and would have been produced for the opening of the Wuhan laboratory in May 2017. research from the P4 laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences”, the recording shows details of the construction of the maximum security laboratory for the study of viruses, which took ten years and was carried out in partnership with French researchers. The installation was planned after the outbreak of the Sars virus, which originated in bats.

At one point in the video, images show bats inside cages in what appears to be the interior of the laboratory and a researcher feeding a bat. The Chinese have always denied that there was bat breeding in Wuhan’s laboratory.

English zoologist Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO team investigating the origins of the pandemic, tweeted in December 2020: “No bats have been sent to Wuhan’s laboratory for genetic analysis of field-collected viruses. That’s not how this science works. We collect bat samples, send them to the lab. We release the bats where we catch them!”

“They don’t have live or dead bats [nesses laboratórios]. There is no evidence anywhere that this happened,” Daszak continued, treating the allegations as a conspiracy theory.

However, the new images reinforce the thesis that bats were being bred inside the laboratory, which, in turn, may support the hypothesis that the virus appeared in a laboratory accident, and not from an animal in nature.

A member of the group of amateur investigators, called Drastic, who found the video of the laboratory’s opening on a Chinese website, told Fantástico that, although the images do not 100% prove that there were bats inside the laboratory, they are a very strong indication of the existence of animals on site.