“We have it until summer 2021”, this is what Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday 14 October. A phrase that will remain marked in the minds of the French. “I think this is a gigantic mistake. This curfew measure will further slash the economy and will have a marginal effect on the circulation of the virus. It circulates everywhere in businesses, transportations, does not lie down. not at 9 pm. It does not serve much purpose what he plans “, regrets the epidemiologist Catherine Hill Wednesday evening on franceinfo.

However, barrier measures were not always respected everywhere. “The curfew will curb the virus, but a little bit will not have a very significant effect and anyway, we do not have the right indicators and the right actions. , it’s a very small part. The foci that we find, we identify them, but there are many others not listed “, explains the

biostatistician.

“The search for contacts pedal in a vacuum. We are missing the point, the scale of the epidemic. The only solution is to massively test the population. As long as we do not make this decision, we will have to live. with this virus and if we continue to take very marginal measures, like no one outside between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., this will reduce traffic by 5% “, assures Catherine Hill. “The situation is frankly bad”, concludes the epidemiologist.