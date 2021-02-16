According to Western experts, North Korea has an army of several thousand very well trained hackers capable of attacking companies, institutions and research centers, especially in South Korea.

The hackers were seeking to steal information about the vaccine and treatments for Covid-19. According to the South Korean intelligence services, quoted Tuesday February 16 by the press, dhe North Korean hackers sought to break into the computer systems of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. The National Intelligence Service (NIS) “informed us that North Korea tried to obtain technologies including vaccine and treatments for Covid by means of a cyber attack to hack PfizerMP Ha Tae-keung told reporters.

The revelations come as North Korea recently applied for Covid-19 vaccines. It should receive nearly two million doses, according to the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), a member of the UN Covax program which coordinates the distribution of vaccines to developing countries.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the country has not seen any cases of coronavirus contamination, but experts say the claim is unlikely given that neighboring China, Pyongyang’s main trading partner and supporter, has was the starting point of the epidemic. Thus, North Korea was the first country in the world to close its borders at the end of January 2020 in an attempt to protect itself from the pandemic.

According to Western experts, North Korea has an army of several thousand very well trained hackers capable of attacking companies, institutions and research centers, especially in South Korea.