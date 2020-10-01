Covid-19 vaccine: A report has said that Moderna’s vaccine will not be ready before the election of the US President. On Wednesday, the CEO of the US pharma company shared the information with the Financial Times.

“The company will not approve the approval of the Kovid vaccine for emergency use before November 25,” Stephen Bansell told the newspaper. Moderna’s statement is a shock to the expectations of US President Donald Trump. Trump said that the dose of Kovid-19 would be ready before the election. A senior company official said, “On November 25, we will have enough safety data available. After that we will send the data to the Food and Drug Administration. It is understood that the safety data is fine.”

Let me tell you that Trump had to face a lot of criticism on how to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic. He had indicated many times during the election rally that the vaccine may be available before the November 3 vote. But experts questioned Trump’s statement. He accused the administration of interfering in the process of regulatory bodies for political gains. Domestic party presidential candidate Joe Biden made Trump’s statement an election issue.

President Donald Trump’s hopes shock

Moderna’s vaccine is one of the third phase human trials of the 11 positive vaccine. Pfizer is developing another vaccine. Pfizer’s Chief Executive Officer Albert Baurla is clear that his company can respond to the vaccine’s effectiveness by October. However, most experts have raised doubts on the company’s claim. They believe that the ongoing test will not reveal enough statistical data. So that the safety and effectiveness of the dose can be proved by October. Speaking to the Washington Post on Tuesday, Baurla denied attempting to join the president in his claim.

