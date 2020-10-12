The Union Health Minister has indicated priority amid the expectation of Kovid-19 vaccine in India. On Sunday, Dr. Harsh Vardhan told that the vaccine dose will be given to the people connected with the health care first. He also told that the much awaited Feluda paper strip test may come out in the next few weeks.

Who will get the Kovid-19 vaccine first?

The Union Health Minister cautioned people about the upcoming festivals. Attempting to avoid the gathering on festive occasions, he said, “No religion or God says you should be pretentious. There is no need to rush to prove your faith or religion. If we do this So we can get into big trouble. “

While answering a question in his weekly social media interaction program, he said that two things will be taken special care during the vaccination on priority basis. First, professional risk and the risk of exposure to infection, second, the risk of becoming seriously ill and increasing mortality. He clarified that initially the supply of Kovid-19 vaccine would be limited.

Information of feluda paper strip test also given

Refuting the rumors spread on social media, the Health Minister said that the vaccine has not yet been officially announced. He said that the emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine is being seen in India. There should be sufficient safety and effectiveness data to validate the vaccine for emergency use. “He refused to give the due date of the Feluda test kit. The Union Health Minister said,” We should expect the Feluda test kit to be available in the coming weeks. Go. “

Gene editing technique has been used in Feluda paper strip test. With which the virus can be detected within 30 minutes. The Feluda test kit has been developed by CSIR scientists. It is believed that this is the most economical technology. The results of the Feluda test have proved to be 96 percent sensitive during human trials. This gives accurate results like RT-PCT test.

Health Minister advised to avoid gathering

The RT-PCT test has been found to be more authentic for corona virus screening in the body. Feluda test kits are like a pregnancy strip test. The virus will change color when it is detected. Advising people to celebrate the festival at home, he said, “Our aim is to save humanity by eliminating the virus. This is our religion.”

