New Delhi Corona virus infection in India has crossed the 55 lakh mark. At the same time, the Serum Institute of India (SII) in the country for the treatment of corona infection has started human trials of the third stage of the corona virus vaccine. The Serum Institute of India (SII) is working on the Corona virus vaccine in Oxford, India.

According to a report, on September 22, the Serum Institute of India (SII) at Sassoon General Hospital in Maharashtra has started a human phase III trial of the coronavirus vaccine in Oxford. Earlier on 10 September, the Serum Institute of India had to stop all phases of the Phase II / Phase III human trial of the Coronavirus vaccine in Oxford as a precaution, Business Today reported.

Dr. Muralidhar Tambe, dean of Sassoon General Hospital, says that “We have started the Phase III trials of the vaccine. In this, we will give a dose to 150 to 200 volunteers. ” Let us know that the Serum Institute is planning to test the second phase of the Oxford vaccine at 1,500 volunteers at 14 locations across the country.

It is being told that once successfully tested, the vaccine will be launched under the brand name “Covishield”. SII has signed two agreements for the supply of the Kovid-19 vaccine, first with AstraZeneca-Oxford, for which the company has agreed to produce 1 billion doses for low- and middle-income countries.

Before that, the DGCI allowed SII to study Phase II and Phase III of the vaccine at 17 test sites across India.

