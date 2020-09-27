In the race for the vaccine against Covid-19, a new step could soon be taken. The UK should launch what it has called the infectious challenge. Concretely, healthy paid volunteers first receive a vaccine. A month later, they were injected with the virus. Par the past tenseThis country has already used this method, which is popular for its speed. Usually you have to go through the three long phases of clinical trials.

Can we voluntarily endanger the health of a few to potentially save thousands of others? The answer is no for Professor Yves Buisson. “With the ethics of French medicine, we do not accept to make volunteers take this risk.“Says the member of the National Academy of Medicine. One question remains: what will France do if, by this technique, an effective vaccine is developed? The authorities will probably seek the advice of experts. If the agency of British health gives the green light, trials could start next January.