It is a conflict that has been going on for several days now. The European Union accuses the laboratory British-Swedish AstraZeneca to favor his country, namely the United Kingdom. The latter vaccinates 500,000 people against Covid-19 per day. The European Union is demanding to receive the doses ordered from the Keele and Oxford factories, because the factories which supply the Europeans, in the Netherlands and in Belgium, are experiencing technical problems.

AstraZeneca supplies 100 million doses in the UK, compared to 40 million for Pfizer-BioNTech. Faced with what it considers to be a serious problem, the European Union has launched an investigation. “It’s a problem if it’s favoritism, but these are serious accusations, need to be substantiated“Replies Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs. The United Kingdom claims more doses than the five countries of the Union which have vaccinated the most: Germany, Italy, Spain, France and Poland.