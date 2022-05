Professional prepares Pfizer vaccine for application in the United States in March| Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Pfizer announced, this Tuesday (2), a net profit of US$ 7.864 billion in the first quarter of this year, a performance 61% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2021 (US$ 4.877 billion), thanks in large part to part, to sales of the vaccine against Covid-19. The US company’s quarterly revenue increased 77% year-on-year to $25.661 billion, and earnings per share were $1.37 between January and March, surpassing the $0.86 recorded a year ago. .

Revenues from the drugmaker’s sales of vaccines totaled US$14.941 billion (including US$13.2 billion from sales of the Covid-19 vaccine), well above the US$4.894 billion obtained in the same period in 2021.

Pfizer also reported $1.5 billion in sales of Paxlovid, an oral drug used to treat the disease caused by the coronavirus. The second segment that earned the most was the hospital segment, which grew 69% (US$ 3.191 billion), followed by oncology (US$ 2.967 billion, an increase of 4%).

For the year, Pfizer expects to earn revenues of $98 billion to $102 billion, with $32 billion from the Covid-19 vaccine and $22 billion from the sale of Paxlovid.