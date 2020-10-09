Covid-19 vaccine: Russia’s intention to introduce the Sputnik-V vaccine in India has suffered a major setback. The regulatory body has returned the proposal of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for large scale human trials. Significantly, the Hyderabad-based pharma company wanted to conduct human trials on a large group in India to evaluate the Russian vaccine.

Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine gets a major shock

Experts from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) have said that Russia’s Kovid-19 vaccine should first be tested on a small group. The recommendations of the expert panel assume that immunogenicity and safety data of early-stage testing abroad is small and there is no vaccine input available on Indian participants.

Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories last month announced a partnership to conduct human trials and distribute the vaccine in India. Earlier, the regulatory body had asked Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to apply again. The panel at CDSCO had said that Dr. Reddy’s would have to present a revised protocol for the second and third stage human trials of Sputnik-V. Apart from this, Hyderabad-based pharma company was also asked to provide some other information.

India returned Dr. Reddy’s proposal for human testing

The Sputnik-V vaccine has been developed jointly by Russia’s Direct Investment Fund and Gamalaya National Research Center. Russia’s direct investment fund had said to supply 100 million doses to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. At present, there is no comment from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and RDIF when the proposal for human trials of Sputnik-V has been returned to India on a large scale.

Russia was the first country in the world to be approved for the Corona virus vaccine before the completion of large-scale testing. On receiving approval from the regulatory body of Russia, scientists and experts had expressed apprehensions about the dose being effective and safe.

