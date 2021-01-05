CoWIN This is the short form of the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network and the central government is preparing a plan ecosystem to vaccinate the Corona virus vaccine to millions of people in the country through this app amid the epidemic. The government has already announced that in the first phase, health workers will be given doses of Kovid vaccine. At the same time, for those who are not health workers, the government has created the Co-WIN App where people can self-register on this app for the vaccine. The app has features like Aadhaar authentication and SMS confirming vaccine in about 12 languages.In fact, the Union Ministry of Health has developed a digital platform, including mobile applications, for real-time monitoring of corona vaccine delivery. This will allow data records to be kept, plus people will be able to register themselves for the vaccine themselves. The Union Health Ministry has developed an app called Kovin to monitor and keep track of Kovid-19 vaccine and get people to register for the vaccine.

Everyone will be fully supervised

The Ministry of Health was informed on Tuesday that the Co-Win ecosystem will be operated by the Vaccination Session. Similarly, the method of authentication through Aadhaar will prevent errors. Those who will be given the corona vaccine will be provided with a unique health identity. Therefore, any possible adverse effects and trekking will be closely monitored after taking the dose of vaccine.

The Kovin app has 5 modules

With the Co-WIN App, the vaccination process will serve as a platform for administrative activities, immunization personnel and people who are vaccinated. The Covin app has 5 modules. First Administrative Module, Second Registration Module, Third Vaccination Module, Fourth Benefit Approval Module and Fifth Report Module.

SMS will be sent in 12 languages

SMS will be sent in 12 languages ​​to inform healthworkers engaged in vaccination and people waiting for vaccination. A QR code certificate will also be provided by applying the vaccine, which can be stored and stored in the mobile. The government’s document storage app ‘DigiLocker’ can be integrated to store and fetch QR code based certificates. Along with this, 24 × 7 facility will also be available.

Medical and frontline workers will not have to register

The government was informed that the software of the Kovin app has been rehearsed several times at different levels to check. More than 90 thousand people have been informed about the use of the software in 700 districts. It was informed by the government that the data of health workers and medical frontline workers are being uploaded on the Kovin app. These people will not have to register themselves.

Voter list for people over 50

Dr. Sunila Garg, a member of the Kovid Task Force in Delhi, said that the voter list will be taken for the data of people above 50 years of age and that data will be fed to Kovin. It will then be opened to the public. If a person finds that his name is not there, they can contact the district or block officer and get their name registered. They can also self-register. People below 50 who have heart disease or cancer can upload their medical certificate in the system.

These options will appear

After the app is launched, the Kovin app will give people three options to register for vaccination – self registration, personal registration (an officer will help by uploading data) and bulk upload. The exact logistics of this process have not yet been announced. It is likely that the government may set up camps where people can go and officials will get them registered for the vaccine.

This is how registration will be done

One has to wait a bit to register on this app. Once the link is activated, users will be able to register on it. For this download the Kovin app on mobile or Cowin Will have to go to the website of After this, many options will come up, in which you have to register yourself with the required details. Details have to be submitted. After doing this the user will get the date and time of applying their vaccine.