With the advance of vaccination against covid-19 in the States, many have reported adverse reactions to the different types of immunizers applied in Brazil, which are those from Coronavac, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer. All require two doses.

Raphael Rangel, virologist and coordinator of the biomedicine course at the IBMR (Brazilian Institute of Medicine and Rehabilitation), explains that the side effects of a vaccine are normal.

“The vaccine sensitizes the immune system as well as any other type of microorganism. The difference is that, in the microorganism, it can develop disease. The vaccine, on the other hand, will not cause the person to develop a disease, but the sensitization in the immune system is the same”, said.

According to the Ministry of Health, “post-vaccination events are any that occur in temporal association with vaccination, whether or not they have a causal relationship with the vaccine. In this way, these events undergo a causality assessment, after an extensive review of the data relating to the case and discussion with experts”.

Ro Lopes, 54, is one of the people who experienced the side effects of the vaccine.

“I took the vaccine on Friday (11.Jun.2021) in the morning. I left the vaccination post with a little burning in my arm, but nothing too serious. A few hours later my right arm started to hurt intensely, but it was during the night that the discomfort got worse. I had chills, 38 degrees fever and headache, my biggest fear because I suffer from migraine”, he stated.

“On Saturday I had to take antipyretics and analgesics, but I continued with fever, arm pain and headache. I only got relief on Sunday. The pain in the arm remained until Wednesday (June 16, 2021), when all symptoms disappeared. Despite so many reactions, I remain confident in the immunization”, said Lopes who took the 1st dose of AstraZeneca.

SPECIALIST ANSWERS

Isabella Albuquerque, an infectious disease specialist at Hospital São Vicente de Paulo, in Tijuca, a neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, answered some questions asked by power360 about reactions to the anti-covid vaccine. Read below:

What are the most common side effects of covid vaccines?

Local reactions are the most common side effects. Many people don’t feel anything, but some may develop pain at the injection site, temperature rise, and local redness from the injection site. These reactions happen through an inflammatory response to the product that has been injected into the body. There are also people who can develop fever, a decline in their general condition, body and headache pain. These symptoms usually disappear within 24 hours or up to 48 hours after the application of the vaccine. It is important to emphasize that the available vaccines are all safe and capable of providing the protection we need.

How to handle them?

With local care. At the injection site we can apply ice. If redness is very intense and painful, you should talk to your doctor to see if there is an indication for symptomatic medication. Fever and pain in the body the indication is symptomatic medicine. And don’t always do self-medication, it’s important to talk to the doctor.

Do any of the vaccines cause more reaction?



We do not currently have a specification as to whether one vaccine, in particular, causes more reaction than the other.

Can a person get covid-19 with the vaccine?



Not for the vaccine. It is important to understand that the vaccine is completely inactivated, meaning it has nothing alive that can cause covid. What can happen is that the person who has already been vaccinated becomes contaminated by the new coronavirus, because no immunizing agent is 100% safe.

Are there any recent studies showing how many people have side effects?

There is no recent study showing how many people have side effects. Nor do we have any studies specifying whether the second dose is worse than the first. These correlations don’t exist yet.

Is the 2nd dose worse than the 1st?

Having a reaction when taking the 1st dose does not mean that you will have the 2nd one as well. But it is important to be aware of the possibility of allergy, which is a rarer reaction. If the person has an anaphylactic reaction, it is recommended that they do not take the 2nd dose. But what we’ve seen is that covid-19 vaccines are quite safe, most reactions are localized. Systemic reactions are of short duration.

Can I skip the 2nd dose to avoid a reaction?

Can not. Immunization only takes place after the application of the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Can I take medication for reaction?

In case of pain, a symptomatic medication can be taken. But I emphasize again, it is always good to talk to the doctor.

When to get help?

In case of prolonged side effects, which do not resolve within 48 hours.

Are the side effects worth it?

The side effects are uncomfortable, but these less serious ones are for the greater good, which is to gain protection against covid-19. Undoubtedly, opting for the vaccine is a fundamental step in protecting our lives and those we love.

To the power360, the Ministry of Health advised that, when presenting any type of symptom after vaccination, the person should look for the Basic Health Unit where the immunizing agent was applied so that the health professional can register it in the system.

In addition, he stated that “the surveillance of post-vaccination adverse events is a routine of the National Immunization Program (PNI) for all vaccines offered in the National Vaccination Calendar”. Details can be found in the manual of epidemiological surveillance of post-vaccination adverse events. According to the folder, for the introduction of vaccines against covid-19, the Epidemiological and Sanitary Surveillance Protocol for Adverse Events after Vaccination. The date of the document is December 2020. The Ministry also stated that it has the CIFAVI (Interinstitutional Committee for Pharmacovigilance of Vaccines and other Immunobiologicals), a committee that involves the participation of ad-hoc experts from multiple medical specialties (neurology, immunology, infectious diseases, cardiology, pediatrics, rheumatology, hematology ), representatives of the PNI, Anvisa and the National Institute for Quality Control in Health.

