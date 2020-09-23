Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday offered to give homegrown Kovid-19 vaccine free to UN employees worldwide. He offered the proposal in his pre-recorded title to the United Nations General Assembly.

Covid vaccine offered free of cost to UN personnel

Putin said, “Russia is ready to provide all necessary assistance to the United Nations. In particular, we are offering our vaccine free of cost. There will be voluntary vaccination for UN employees. In this regard, we have Offers have been received from colleagues and we will answer it. “

Kovid-19 vaccine Sputin-V has been developed by Gamalaya Research Institute of Russia. After completing the second phase of human trials, Sputnik-V’s third phase human trials are yet to be done. However, Russia claims that its indigenous Kovid vaccine has produced adequate anti-bodies against infection. But critics remain skeptical about the vaccine. The Sputnik-V vaccine has not been tested extensively, but Russia’s high-ranking officials and ministers have been dosed.

Russian President spoke in the address of United Nations General Assembly

Putin himself has claimed that one of his daughters has been given the vaccine. But which daughter has been given a dose, it remains a mystery. In a UN address, Putin said that Russia is ready to cooperate with Sputnik-V. He said, “I want to assure that we are fully ready to restore relations.” In this connection, it is proposed to organize a high-level online conference soon. ” He told that this conference will be for those countries who are willing to cooperate in the development of the corona virus vaccine.

Covid-19: Will African Herbs Be Treated? WHO panel approves clinical trial

Covid-19 vaccine: Phase III human trial of Chinese vaccine begins in Pakistan, 10,000 participants are involved