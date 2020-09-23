Covid-19 vaccine: Pakistan has started a third phase human trial of China’s vaccine. On Tuesday, a minister and an official of the Chinese drug maker company gave information.

Pakistan approved the first phase of vaccine testing in August in the country. Pakistan’s minister Asad Umar said, “The third phase of the Chinese company Cancino’s Ad5-nCoV vaccine has started in the country.” He told that 40 thousand citizens of seven countries are participating in the test. In which 10 thousand people will live from Pakistan. Initial results of the test are expected between 4-6 months. Asad Umar gave information through tweet.

The trial has started in a hospital in Islamabad where 20-25 people are expected to attend daily. After that, testing will be started in many places, extending in the coming days. “Our team has told us that a large number of people are willing to be involved in research,” said Hasan Abbas, head of AJM, the local pharmaceutical company of Cancino. He described the enthusiasm of the people as encouraging. Significantly, in June, the number of corona positive cases per day reached six thousand. However, there was a sharp decline in the number of corona victims in Pakistan after that. Ad5-nCoV is being tested in Pakistan in collaboration with National Institute of Health and pharma company AJM. AJM is the representative of Chinese company Cancino in Pakistan.

