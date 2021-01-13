The Israelis, 21% vaccinated, are starting to learn from the Pfizer vaccine. “It is really encouraging, explains Damien Mascret. They have made more than 1.7 million first doses, it was the Minister of Health of Israel (Middle East) who announced.“The latter released figures,”especially on efficiency“. Verdict?”We notice that 14 days after the first injection, we end up with 50% efficiency“, comments the journalist and doctor, a rate which corresponds to that announced by the laboratory.

“Then, this protection will increase from week to week, adds Damien Mascret. It will even reach 80% before the second injection, (…) and after the second injection, we will be at 95%“So you have to be careful after the first injection.”The vaccine is known to reduce the risk of severe cases, he specifies. So after the first injection, we noticed [en Israël] that there were still 244 serious cases occurring. “Normal, since immunity was not yet in place. The numbers go down to 124 cases in the second week, and 7 severe cases in the last week.”The promises are kept, the vaccine reduces the risk of serious cases who are hospitalized“, concludes Damien Mascret.

