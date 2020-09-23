Covid-19 vaccine: In India, the vaccine is expected to be 50–100 percent effective. This is to say of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the news, ICMR is trying to make the Kovid vaccine 100 percent effective.

Effects of Covid Vaccine in India Between 50-100%

ICMR director general Dr Balaram Bhargava said, “Our aim is to make 100 percent effective but the effect of the vaccine may be between 50-100 percent. However, the vaccine will be effective against the corona virus.” He told during the press briefing of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Bhargava was quoted by the World Health Organization as saying that the vaccine can be used if it is effective above 50 percent. “100% of the vaccine against respiratory viruses cannot be achieved,” he said. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Drug Controller General of India released guidelines for the Kovid-19 vaccine. The 39-page document lists several protective protocols for companies to follow.

Guidelines of Drug Controller General of India

The vaccine to be approved should produce a better immune response.

The person using the vaccine should be protected from infection again for one year.

The regulatory approval of the vaccine will be in the same condition when the companies prove the effect of 30-50 percent in different stages.

The vaccine should either stop infection or reduce the severity of the disease by at least 50 percent if given the vaccine.

Those previously infected with the corona virus should be included in the vaccine test. Unless they have another acute infectious disease or acute Kovid-19.

