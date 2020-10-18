Covid-19 vaccine: Russia’s vaccine has got the green signal for human testing in India. This has paved the way for Hyderabad-based pharma company to conduct second and third stage human trials. The Director General of Indian Medicine has allowed Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to perform a human test of the Sputnik-V vaccine.

Russia’s vaccine cleared the way for testing in India

Encouraged by the approval, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Managing Director GV Prasad said in a statement, “Getting permission to start human trials in India is an important development for us. We bring a safe and effective vaccine to combat the epidemic.” Are determined to. ” RDIF said in its statement, “With regulatory approval in India, Dr. Reddy will be supplied 100 million doses of the vaccine.” So far, the authorities are hopeful that delivery of the vaccine will start by the end of 2020. RDIF further stated that the agreement between the two institutions is a reflection of the growing awareness of countries and institutions.

Dr. Reddy’s approval for human testing of Sputnik-V

On September 16, Dr. Reddy’s announced a partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. His objective was to distribute Russian vaccines in India and conduct human trials. But for the past few days, there was doubt about the approval of human trials. The Indian regulatory body had asked Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to apply again. The CDSCO panel had said that Dr. Reddy’s would have to present a revised protocol for Sputnik’s second and third stage human trials. Apart from this, Hyderabad-based pharma company was also asked to provide some other information.

IPL 2020: Finch did such an act in dressing room, social media asks serious questions to the organizers

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha contesting in Bihar elections, contesting for the first time