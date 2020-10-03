Covid-19 vaccine: Doctors have appealed to Volunteer to come forward for the third phase of human vaccine testing in Pakistan. Pakistan has started human trials of the candidate vaccine Ad5-nCoV last week. The vaccine has been developed with the support of the Cancer Biologics and China Army-backed Research Unit. Which is being tested for the first time in Pakistan on a large scale.

Human vaccine testing in Pakistan

Ejaz A. Khan, who leads the trial at the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, said, “Whenever you do something new, a lot of challenges come up. And the vaccine is part of it. Unfortunately in countries like Pakistan, the vaccine is also quoted People have doubts. People should be part of the voluntary team fighting Kovid-19 without any doubt. “

Ejaz A. Khan has been part of the immunization campaign in Pakistan for three decades. He said that the current vaccine also has partial side effects and it is expected that the Ad5-nCoV vaccine will not be a part of this debate. Shifa International Hospital is one of the first five testing sites in Pakistan. They have started using the building used for testing Kovid-19. And it is expected that two thousand participants will be part of the test.

Appeal to Volunteer to be a voluntary part

Volunteer is over 18 years old in terms of human testing. Apart from this, they should not be found positive in the investigation of Kovid-19. Not having their anti-bodies low is also a major condition. Female volunteers should not become pregnant until the period of the test. Ijaz Khan said that a compensation of two thousand rupees has been fixed for travel and food to the volunteers who became part of human trials. He further said that the last point of the test is flexible but one motive is that the vaccine should prove 50 percent more effective than the placebo.

He said that once this vaccine proved to be effective as expected, Pakistan would be provided millions of doses of vaccine on priority basis through cancellous bio. Pakistan’s National Institutes of Health, which oversees the test, did not comment on Reuters’ request.

