With the new year, hope of liberation from Corona is also raised. On the first day of the year, where the Serum Institute’s vaccine got the approval of the expert panel for emergency use, a dry run of vaccine is being started in two cities of all the states of the country from Saturday. This has also raised hopes of the world’s largest corona vaccination campaign soon. Let us tell you about the journey till the vaccine reaches you, how the vaccine vials will reach the airport and from there to you.

Corona Vaccine Tour

The vaccine will arrive at a special cargo plane at the airport. From there, they will be transported through special refrigerated vans to 4 large storage points – Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Let me explain to you from the example of Delhi because the same process will be done at other places.

Dry run of Corona vaccine will start in the country from today, know how the preparation is in the states

The vaccines will be delivered to the storage points in Delhi via a special refrigerated van from Karnal. The vaccine can also be brought directly to Delhi via a cargo plane. A total of 629 cold-chain points have been made in Delhi. Private refrigerated vans will also be used to deliver vaccines to these points.

Once the vaccine reaches the cold-chain points, the process of transporting them to the vaccination booth will begin. A total of 1000 vaccination booths have been set up in government and private hospitals, Mohalla clinics and elsewhere in Delhi. If one looks at the preparations made for the Corona vaccine in Delhi, at present, 629 cold chain points, 817 ice linked refrigerators and 478 deep freezers have been arranged.

Corona vaccine will be run dry at these three places in Delhi, preparation is such

How will the vaccination booth

Each vaccination booth will have 3 rooms or marked areas. The first will be the waiting room where the vaccine’s identity card, etc. will be examined. One has to first arrive here to get vaccinated. After verification, the person concerned will be sent to the vaccination room where he will be given vaccine shots. After that, the person concerned will be sent to the Observation Room where he will be monitored for the next half hour to see if there are any side effects.

Kovid-19: Allowed emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca covishield vaccine

Only one entry at a time in the vaccination room

Entry will be given to only one person in a vaccination room, who has to be vaccinated. There will be 5 vaccine officers in the room. In addition there will be a supervisor who will supervise the entire process.

SMS will be provided to the selected person for the vaccine

The person selected for the vaccine will be informed in advance about the vaccination. It is believed that a few days in advance, they will be informed by SMS that you will reach their address to get the vaccine at such a time. An app named Co-WIN has been created for vaccination drives. In the next few days, the self-registration facility will start on this app.

In the first phase, these 51 lakh people will get vaccines

In the first phase, 51 lakh people will be given the corona vaccine. These include 3 lakh healthcare workers, 6 lakh frontline workers and 42 lakh people who are either over 50 years old or who already have a serious health problem.