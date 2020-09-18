Covid- 19 vaccine: American biotech company Moderna has said that the information about the effectiveness of its vaccine will be known by November. Moderna vaccine is also included in the third phase of human trials in the world. One of the three major Kovid vaccines, the final stage of Moderna’s vaccine is being tested in the United States at 30,000 Volunteers.

Moderna also included in the race for the Kovid vaccine

Stephen Bunsel, the company’s chief executive, said, “If the vaccine is found to be even 50 percent effective, then Moderna will immediately apply for emergency use approval.” He told that if the impact of the vaccine was in the right direction, then the company could supply 100 million doses to the US government in early 2021. The company has released a 135-page report of the ongoing Phase III trial. According to the report, the company is expected to get information about the vaccine’s effectiveness by December. Although the report was prepared only on August 20, but now it has been made public on Thursday.

Moderna has never produced a vaccine that has been recognized. But due to Corona virus, the company is using a genetic approach. Earlier, the company could not prepare a successful vaccine against any disease. But with the immense support and trust of the US government, the company fully hopes that the vaccine will be ready. Let us tell you that the government has helped the company with an amount of more than one billion dollars to promote the development of the vaccine.

Impact expected to be known by November

However, Moderna is expected to know the vaccine will be effective by November. But in the race for the Kovid vaccine, it may be defeated by another American company, Pfizer. Pfizer has hoped that by the end of October, effective data on its vaccine may be ready. Apart from this, it has also said that once effective data is provided, it will apply for the approval of vaccine in emergency use. The third Kovid vaccine AstraZeneca is also being discussed. AstraZeneca vaccine is also undergoing Phase III human trials in the US. But Moderna and Pfizer, involved in the fight against the corona virus, are currently considered to be the most likely vaccine manufacture.

