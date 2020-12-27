In the US state of New York, the police are checking data on possible fraud when receiving the coronavirus vaccine. About it reports Press Office of the US Department of Health.

They said that the Parcare network of clinics providing medical care in Orage County could have fraudulently obtained the drug for COVID-19 and redirected it to other medical facilities in the state.

Also, clinic staff are suspected of transferring the drug to members of the public in violation of the state’s vaccination plan. The press service said that if evidence of guilt is revealed, the participants in the fraud will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

On December 13, officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved an emergency vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer in the United States. The first person to receive the vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer in the United States was New York nurse Sandra Lindsay, who has worked with COVID-19 patients for the past ten months. Then, on December 19, the US authorities approved the second vaccine against the Moderna coronavirus for use in the country.

There are several COVID-19 vaccines in the world today. So, in Russia two vaccines are registered: “Sputnik V” and “EpiVacCorona”. On December 5 in Moscow, vaccination against coronavirus with the drug “Sputnik V” started. Pfizer / BioNTech has registered a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and another developed by Moderna. Also, the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced the beginning of clinical trials for a combination of its AZD1222 vaccine.