Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel announced that more than 90 percent of its employees have received the “Covid-19” vaccine as it seeks to help limit the spread of the Corona pandemic.

The move comes in line with the “Have your choice of vaccination” campaign launched by the government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), which places the Armed Forces Hotel and Club among the most vaccinated places in Abu Dhabi in terms of the number of employees. Sheikha Al Kaabi, CEO of the Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel, said: “We are fortunate and grateful for the relentless efforts made by the Abu Dhabi government to protect community members and provide all means to effectively control the spread of the virus. We are also proud that 90 percent of our staff, including some of their family members, received the vaccine during the three vaccination campaigns that were held in a hotel building and the Armed Forces Officers Club. Through their continuous support, we can maintain a safe environment for our guests and provide unique hospitality services. ”

Several educational sessions were held for all employees during the past month to help make them aware of the benefits of the vaccine and provide an open platform for them to direct any questions or comments. The Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel is committed to continuing the vaccination campaign, with the aim of ensuring that all volunteer employees receive the full dose of the vaccine.