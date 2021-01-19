Fujairah (Al Ittihad)

The Department of Human Resources in Fujairah confirmed the implementation of vaccination with the “Covid 19” vaccine for all employees and workers in the departments and institutions of the Fujairah government, based on the high directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and based on the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Fujairah government , Represented by the Human Resources Department.

The department extended its thanks and appreciation to our first line of defense who are doing their best to serve our dear country, the Emirates, and everyone who lives on the land of good.

The “Covid 19” vaccine campaign, according to a press release of the department, included the employees of government agencies, namely the Amiri Diwan, the Crown Prince’s Office, Fujairah Media Office, the Fujairah Foundation for Regions Development and the Youth Welfare Fund, in addition to the Financial Supervision Office, Fujairah Hotels Corporation and Fujairah Geographic Information Systems Center.

The vaccine has also been received by employees of the Human Resources Department, Fujairah e-Government, Fujairah Natural Resources Foundation, the Finance Department and the Education Council, the Department of Industry and Economy.