This June 21 in Tampico and Ciudad Madero they will begin to apply the anticovid vaccine on ppeople 40 to 49 years old, reported the representative of the 4T in Tamaulipas, José Ramón Gómez Leal.

Again Facebook has been the link to know in detail the inoculation process that will be carried out for 5 days.

In the case of the city of Buenos Aires, they will be the same facilities that at the time have been adequate for this vaccination campaign, with the exception of the Conexpo, which this time was not contemplated.

The places destined in Tampico are: Puertas Coloradas Sports Unit, Municipal Auditorium and the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas that will function once with the Drive modality.

About Ciudad Madero, secondary school number 1 “Melchor Ocampo”, and the Sports Unit, will be enabled for people on foot, while the Technological Institute, will be via Drive Thru.

Gomez Readl, He reminded the users of this digital platform, the importance of complying with the documentation, that is, carrying the corresponding folio that was downloaded from the “My Vaccine” website, as well as carrying a copy of the curp and proof of address.

“They must present the form with their information on the vaccination record that they can obtain on the page https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/index.php”

He guaranteed the vaccine, which this time will be Pfizer-BioNtech.

And that in this context, pregnant women are considered.

Therefore, he recommended eating normally, taking or carrying medications in case of being under medical treatment.

“Advance lines at vaccination sites are not necessary, vaccines are guaranteed for all and all. Help us to maintain order, let’s take care of each other”

From 21 to 25 will be the application that will start as has already been established in the strategy, by surname, starting from A to E.

