On the morning of Sunday, February 7, the streets of Jerusalem (Near East) have a taste of freedom: gradually, shops begin to reopen and restaurants resume take-out, while Israel comes out of a third lockdown. “There is optimism in the air, comments Sarit Reuven, a resident. I think we will finally see the end of this crisis with all these people getting vaccinated.“

A third of the inhabitants of Israel have indeed already received the first injection of the vaccine against the Covid-19. The government placed an order early on from the laboratories, and signed a contract with Pfizer: in exchange for a large stock of vaccines, Israel is providing data on the effects of large-scale vaccination. The results are already there, with “a drop in nursing homes of almost 50% of cases“and”in hospitals, a drop of 20 to 30% of seriously ill patients over 60 who have been vaccinated“, reports Cyrille Cohen, director of the immunotherapy laboratory at Bar Ilan University.